Santa Barbara firefighters knock down early morning apartment fire

Fire

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara City firefighters successfully knocked down a wall heater fire in an apartment building early Friday morning that caused thousands of dollars in damages.

Crews received a call around 3:20 a.m. warning of a possible structure fire on the 300 block of West Pedregosa Street.

Three engines, a truck company and one battalion chief were dispatched to the scene where they found a fire coming from a first-floor apartment unit.

The resident who reported the fire lived in the unit above the burning apartment. He reportedly woke up to the smell of smoke and after he investigated, determined the fire was coming from the apartment below him.

The resident then called 911 and directed firefighters to the apartment.

Crews entered the unit and began an immediate aggressive attack on the fire. Nearby apartments were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters said the fire originated from a wall heater in the rear bedroom of the unit. While the fire was limited to the bedroom, the burn still caused an estimated damage and property loss of $20,000.

Smoke detectors were found in the unit, however, crews said they had melted from the heat.

Santa Barbara Police assisted with traffic control in the immediate area.

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department would like to remind everyone to make sure you have a working smoke detector in each room and hallways of your home. Also, remember to turn off your heaters, if you are not going to be home.

This incident remains under investigation.