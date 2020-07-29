Branch Fire evacuations lifted Wednesday evening

Fire

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Evacuations that were issued due to a large vegetation fire that broke out in the California Valley Tuesday were lifted Wednesday evening.

The Branch Fire was first reported around 3:30 p.m. near Highway 58 and Soda Lake Road. The fire quickly burned 350 acres but exploded in size, growing to more than 1,500 acres over the next hour.

On Wednesday morning, the fire's size was reported at more than 3,000 acres but containment had approached 50 percent. Two structures and 10 outbuildings were destroyed in the blaze.

Evacuations were issued for Soda Lake Road to Branch Mountain Road and Belmont Trail to Greybriar. Evacuees were being directed to the recreation center.

At around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office and CAL FIRE said evacuations would start to be lifted.

Evacuees could begin heading home at 5 p.m., CAL FIRE said.