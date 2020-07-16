Firefighters put out vehicle, homeless encampment fire in Lompoc

Fire

LOMPOC, Calif. - Firefighters were able to put out a fire that burned a vehicle and a homeless encampment in Lompoc Thursday morning.

The fire was first reported around 8:30 a.m. in the riverbed near the 1600 block of North H Street.

Firefighters found a disabled vehicle in the riverbed that was fully-involved and flames had spread to a nearby homeless encampment.

Firefighters from the Lompoc and Santa Barbara County fire departments responded and were able to put the fire out in about an hour.

The fire burned a 100'x50' section of the riverbed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.