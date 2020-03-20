Holiday Fire caused by vegetation ignited by electrical conductors

Fire

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Holiday Fire was likely caused by electrical conductors, according to an investigation conducted by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The report, which was released Friday just after 3:30 p.m., indicates that the likely source of ignition was a tree branch or other vegetation that come in contact with both ends of an electrical conductor due to high winds. The branch or other vegetation ignited and landed in an area of fuel where the fire first began.

The specific area of origin, Santa Barbara County Fire Investigators said, was located directly below the electrical conductors and was surrounded by tall trees and vegetation, man of which were taller than the electrical conductors.

The Holiday Fire burned 113 acres and destroyed dozens of structures, including ten homes when it broke out in unincorporated area north of Goleta in July 2018.

The fire burned through the night aided by 10-20 mph northern winds, with gusts exceeding 30 mph, as temperatures soared to upwards of 100 degrees in the late evening.