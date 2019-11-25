Cave Fire burns 2,500 acres in hills above Santa Barbara

Fire

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A fire broke out in the mountains above Santa Barbara Monday afternoon.

The fire was first reported along Highway 154 and East Camino Cielo at around 4:15 p.m.

Smoke and flames were visible from the City of Santa Barbara.

A second spot fire was reported near Via Chapparal at around 6:30 p.m.

Multiple engines and hand crews were called to respond in addition to a fire helicopter, which is standard response for vegetation fires. A "Firehawk" firefighting plane from the Los Angeles County Fire Department has been called to assist with the firefighting effort.

Strike teams from Ventura, San Luis Obispo and Los Angeles Counties have been called in to assist Santa Barbara County and Los Padres fire teams.

An emergency alert was sent out to mobile devices around 4:30 p.m. Reverse 911 calls were issued.

#CaveFire- Burning in the Los Padres NF on E. Camino Cielo near Painted Cave. pic.twitter.com/Lads49KDe9 — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) November 26, 2019

Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Los Padres Fire Department responded to fight the fire.

At 5:10 p.m. the Cave Fire had burned about 15 acres. By 7:45 p.m., the fire had burned 2500 acres.

Evacuations

Evacuations were ordered for Highway 154 east to Ontare Road from Foothill to the top of Camino Cielo. An evacuation warning is issued from Highway 154 West to Fairview and Ontare East to Gibraltar.

An evacuation order was issued for the area north of Cathedral Oaks between Ontare Road and Patterson Avenue.

An evacuation warning is in place between El Sueno and Highway 154 north of Calle Real.

The Red Cross has established an evacuation center at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

A map of mandatory evacuations can be found on ReadySBC.org.

Small animals can be evacuated to Santa Barbara County Animal Services at 5473 Overpass Road. Large animals can be taken to the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

Road Closures

Highway 154 is closed between Highway 192 and Highway 246. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Check back for additional details throughout the evening.

Power Outages

As of 7:30 p.m., about 1,091 people in Santa Barbara County were without power, according to the Southern California Edison website.

The outages affected areas between Carpinteria and Goleta. Edison has not said when power will be fully restored. The exact cause of the outages is not yet known.