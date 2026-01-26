Local Program Prepares Community Leaders for Climate Action in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – The Community Environmental Council (CEC) is launching its next Climate Stewards course this week, training local residents to tackle environmental challenges and take meaningful action in their communities.

The multi-week program offers hands-on instruction in environmental education, leadership skills, and practical solutions tailored to the Santa Barbara area. Participants learn from local experts and complete a capstone project designed to create real-world impact in neighborhoods, classrooms, and businesses.

Kathi King, CEC’s Director of Outreach and Education, said the course has a track record of producing community leaders who implement sustainability initiatives across the region.

The upcoming session begins January 27th and will be held at CEC’s Environmental Hub on State Street. The course welcomes teachers, students, business owners, and local leaders ready to become environmental advocates.