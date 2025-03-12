Ahead of more rain and runoff, volunteers clean up trash by Santa Barbara area beaches

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The next stop for trash on beaches or creeks along the Central Coast will be the ocean if clean up efforts don't take place. A group of active volunteers has been out to do all it can prior to the next round of rain.

Tidy Seas, a non-profit that started as a group of friends and has now grown with an array of participants, bagged up buckets of trash Sunday around Mission Creek east of Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara.

It has also been actively working in areas such as East Beach, Leadbetter Beach, the Funk Zone and Hendry's Beach.

The Mission Creek area was very important with the solid runoff that location gets after rain storms. The origin of the creek is above Mission Canyon and the creek winds through the city including areas like Oak Park and the westside of downtown. It can be loaded with a variety of items from the mixed use area and homeless camps.

The haul Sunday included food cartons, shoes, a soccer ball, part of a lobster trap, cigarette butts, and alcohol bottles.

Joining the effort were employees of Deckers and staff members from MOXI (The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation) nearby.

Some of the buckets have been donated by Sherwin Williams paint store and pickers were provided by the City of Santa Barbara.

For more information go to: Tidy Seas