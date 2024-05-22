At least 5 aging Italian stone pines will be removed along East Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-A type of tree planted along streets and gardens and parks around the world is struggling along Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

Italian stone pines are a designated street tree in Santa Barbara.

But neighbors, including Maha Masoudi, have watched them fall following rainy days in March.

"We see the tree fall down on the car it was big tree like this we say wow maybe this the age of this tree is maybe more than 100 and it is sad, too sad for this I think it is better to keep all these tree for environment," said Masoudi.

Another fell, too, and had to be removed and now the Santa Barbara's Urban Forestry staff is preparing to remove 5 more that are considered a threat to public safety.

The removal will begin June 3rd.

The trees being removed have shown signs of decay.

Lab tests show they have a root rot called Phytophthora and Diplodia tip blight in their canopies.

Neighbors love the canopies that appears to reach out and touch each other near Anapamu and Olive Streets.

Their botanical name is Pinus pinea and they are native to the Mediterraneon region.

They are also known for edible pine nuts.

The city will eventually pay for them to be replaced.

The Historic Landmarks Commission, Street Tree Advisory Committee and Parks and Recreation Commission will all be involved in the process of deciding what to plant in their place.

