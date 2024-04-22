ShelterBox USA president says Earth Day is everyday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-A global humanitarian relief organization that has headquarters in Santa Barbara is celebrates Earth Day daily.

"Environmental sustainability is embedded in everything that we do at ShelterBox and I feel that Earth Day for ShelterBox because we want to do no harm in the communities that we are working that have already lost so much to disaster, " said ShelterBox President Kerri Murray," So, at ShelterBox we have been working for years to improve our sustainability, everything from reducing single use plastics in the aid that we transport in and procuring and producing items local in the countries where we are working."

Murray said that helps to stimulate the economy and cuts down on air transport.

ShelterBox is working to reduce its footprint.

She said they continue to learn and get better.

"This is a priority for us at ShelterBox.

For more information visit https://shelterboxusa.org.