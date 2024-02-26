Storms fill up local lakes

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.-Lake levels are high thanks to recent storms.

Monica Flores who works at the Cachuma Lake Store said it's good for business.

For those keeping track Cachuma reservoir is 99 percent full.

Lake Lopez, east of Arroyo Grande, is just over 100 percent.

Lake Casitas near Ojai rose ten percent this month to more than 85 percent.

Many people remember when it seemed almost empty during the last drought.

Water managers can adjust releases if needed.

Even on a drizzly days people are visiting lakes to see the water the levels for themselves after February storms.

It is difficult to track the level of the saltwater marsh known as the Andree Clark Bird Refuge, but it looks larger than usual.

At Cachuma Lake UCSB rowers are training and the the tackle shop is hiring part time dockhand and marina associates.

The lake will be hosting it's 27th Annual Fish Derby in April.

The water level may allow for more boats.

People who love to play frisbee golf checked out the Lake levels after playing two courses.

Tourists are also flocking to Death Valley, too to see a temporary lake that is just deep enough to kayak.

Your News Channel will have more on the rising lake and marsh levels tonight on the news