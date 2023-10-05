Skip to Content
Environment & Energy

Pac Biz Times reports: Court upholds county ruling against ExxonMobil

By
Published 6:10 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Pacific Coast Business Times reports on a recent ruling from a federal judge upholding a decision to keep ExxonMobil from trucking oil on local roads and highways. Santa Barbara County Supervisors voted 3-2 to deny the oil giant's appeal to move it's product by truck until a pipeline becomes available.

Three off shore drilling platforms have been shut down since the 2015 Refugio oil spill when a pipeline ruptured and spilled about 142,000 gallons of oil in the ocean and along the shoreline.

News Channel 3-12 spoke live with Mike Harris about his reporting in the Pacific Coast Business Times.

