Some PG&E customers can look forward to their second climate credit on their October energy bill
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – More than five million Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) customers will automatically receive the California Climate Credit on their energy bill.
This is the second time this year that the credit has been issued relay PG&E.
Residential electric households will receive a credit of $38.39 on their October bills, the same as the amount distributed in March of this year, and residential natural gas households also received a credit of $52.78 earlier this year detail PG&E.
According to PG&E, eligible small business customers receive the same electric credit in the same amount as residential customers as well as twice a year.
The California Climate Credit is part of statewide efforts to combat climate change and is sourced from California's Cap-and-Trade Program which requires power plants, fuel providers, and large industrial facilities that emit greenhouse gasses to buy carbon pollution allowances.
PG&E encourages their customers to use their other financial assistance programs including:
- California Alternate Rates for Energy (CARE) Program which provides a discount of 20% or more each month on gas and electricity bills
- Family Electric Rate Assistance (FERA) Program which offers a monthly discount of 18% on electricity bills for households with three or more people
- Medical Baseline for eligible residential customers who have additional energy needs due to certain qualifying medical conditions. Customers can get an additional monthly allotment of power or a discount based on your rate
- Budget Billing averages out energy costs for more predictable monthly payments and eliminates large spikes in bills due to seasonal changes
- Bill Forecast Alerts uses notifications from email, text, or phone to notify customers if their monthly bill is expected to exceed a specified amount set by the customer