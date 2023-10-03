Some PG&E customers can look forward to their second climate credit on their October energy bill

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – More than five million Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) customers will automatically receive the California Climate Credit on their energy bill.

This is the second time this year that the credit has been issued relay PG&E.

Residential electric households will receive a credit of $38.39 on their October bills, the same as the amount distributed in March of this year, and residential natural gas households also received a credit of $52.78 earlier this year detail PG&E.

According to PG&E, eligible small business customers receive the same electric credit in the same amount as residential customers as well as twice a year.

The California Climate Credit is part of statewide efforts to combat climate change and is sourced from California's Cap-and-Trade Program which requires power plants, fuel providers, and large industrial facilities that emit greenhouse gasses to buy carbon pollution allowances.

PG&E encourages their customers to use their other financial assistance programs including: