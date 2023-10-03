Skip to Content
Environment & Energy

Some PG&E customers can look forward to their second climate credit on their October energy bill

KEYT
By
today at 5:05 pm
Published 5:29 pm

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – More than five million Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) customers will automatically receive the California Climate Credit on their energy bill.

This is the second time this year that the credit has been issued relay PG&E.

Residential electric households will receive a credit of $38.39 on their October bills, the same as the amount distributed in March of this year, and residential natural gas households also received a credit of $52.78 earlier this year detail PG&E.

According to PG&E, eligible small business customers receive the same electric credit in the same amount as residential customers as well as twice a year.

The California Climate Credit is part of statewide efforts to combat climate change and is sourced from California's Cap-and-Trade Program which requires power plants, fuel providers, and large industrial facilities that emit greenhouse gasses to buy carbon pollution allowances.

PG&E encourages their customers to use their other financial assistance programs including:

  • California Alternate Rates for Energy (CARE) Program which provides a discount of 20% or more each month on gas and electricity bills
  • Family Electric Rate Assistance (FERA) Program which offers a monthly discount of 18% on electricity bills for households with three or more people
  • Medical Baseline for eligible residential customers who have additional energy needs due to certain qualifying medical conditions. Customers can get an additional monthly allotment of power or a discount based on your rate
  • Budget Billing averages out energy costs for more predictable monthly payments and eliminates large spikes in bills due to seasonal changes
  • Bill Forecast Alerts uses notifications from email, text, or phone to notify customers if their monthly bill is expected to exceed a specified amount set by the customer
Article Topic Follows: Environment & Energy
California Climate Credit
energy production
KEYT
san luis obispo county
Santa Barbara
ventura county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content