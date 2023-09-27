Skip to Content
Environment & Energy

U.S. District Court upholds Santa Barbara County’s denial of ExxonMobil trucking proposal

U. S. District Court Central District of California
By
New
today at 1:27 pm
Published 3:10 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The U.S. District Court for the Central District of California upheld Santa Barbara County's denial of ExxonMobil's plan to transport oil by trucks along local highways.

The proposed transportation method was an important step for the company to restart three drilling platforms off the Santa Barbara coast that have been shut down since the Refugio oil spill eight years ago as well as its Las Flores Canyon processing facility.

In March of 2022, Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors rejected ExxonMobil's proposal based on significant and unavoidable harms to biological, water, and cultural resources as well as threats to public safety to which ExxonMobil filed suit against the Board's decision.

The County of Santa Barbara has been busy approving the ownership transfer of existing pipelines as well as decommissioning certain lines, including those too corroded for use.

Article Topic Follows: Environment & Energy
environment and energy
ExxonMobil
KEYT
Las Flores Canyon processing facility
local politics
Refugio Oil Spill
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara County board of supervisors
U.S. District Court for the Central District of California

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content