Skip to Content
Environment & Energy

Vision Zero State Street Undercrossing Project construction set to begin in October

City of Santa Barbara
By
today at 5:25 pm
Published 6:25 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Connecting Santa Barbara's two most active transportation-oriented neighborhoods, the State Street undercrossing of Highway 101 prepares for a new makeover.

The City of Santa Barbara announced the commencement of the Vision Zero State Street Undercrossing Project on September 18, which will connect the Downtown and the Waterfront neighborhoods. The project will begin in early October and be completed in 2025.

According to the City of Santa Barbara, the Project will incorporate many safety upgrades in keeping with the City’s commitment to the Vision Zero strategy. Through a collaborative effort, spanning many years, an aesthetically pleasing design was developed, which is reflective of the Santa Barbara community, that will include improved lighting.

Construction will begin on the east side of the undercrossing, starting from the middle of the undercrossing working towards the Yanonali and Gutierrez intersections. Access for vehicles and cyclists will be maintained in both directions during construction. The sidewalk on the west side of the undercrossing will remain open for pedestrian access. Construction will occur between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For more information about the Project, email StateStUndercrossing@SantaBarbaraCA.gov or visit the Project website.

Article Topic Follows: Environment & Energy
City of Santa Barbara
construction
downtown
downtown Santa Barbara
highway 101
KEYT
Santa Barbara Waterfront
vision zero project
Vision Zero State Street Undercrossing Project
waterfront

Jump to comments ↓

Avery Elowitt

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content