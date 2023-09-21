Vision Zero State Street Undercrossing Project construction set to begin in October

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Connecting Santa Barbara's two most active transportation-oriented neighborhoods, the State Street undercrossing of Highway 101 prepares for a new makeover.

The City of Santa Barbara announced the commencement of the Vision Zero State Street Undercrossing Project on September 18, which will connect the Downtown and the Waterfront neighborhoods. The project will begin in early October and be completed in 2025.

According to the City of Santa Barbara, the Project will incorporate many safety upgrades in keeping with the City’s commitment to the Vision Zero strategy. Through a collaborative effort, spanning many years, an aesthetically pleasing design was developed, which is reflective of the Santa Barbara community, that will include improved lighting.

Construction will begin on the east side of the undercrossing, starting from the middle of the undercrossing working towards the Yanonali and Gutierrez intersections. Access for vehicles and cyclists will be maintained in both directions during construction. The sidewalk on the west side of the undercrossing will remain open for pedestrian access. Construction will occur between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For more information about the Project, email StateStUndercrossing@SantaBarbaraCA.gov or visit the Project website.