Kærskov Vineyard and Paired Powers jump start partnership with clean energy plan

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. – Paired Power and Carr Winery's Kærskov Vineyard partnered to create a 100% clean, off-grid energy operation.

Paired Power delivered solar charging to Monarch's electric MK-V tractor at Carr Winery's Kærskov Vineyard// Paired Power

In partnership with Paired Power, a leading provider of solar-powered electric vehicle charging products, Kærskov Vineyard said it strives to increase grid independence of all farming operations.

Paired Power solar chargers, coupled with Monarch Tractor's MKV tractor, established a revolutionary green solution that makes operational expenses considerably less expensive for day-to-day farming practices, while reducing annual emissions by over 54 metric tons of CO2e emissions versus traditional diesel vehicles.

"Our high-powered solar charger was designed with fleet applications in mind, as we know that providing a convenient means to charge electric tractors will be essential in the adoption of electrified farming. Our charging solutions are scalable to ensure that we can continue to provide easy renewable charging as electric fleets expand.” Tom McCalmont, co-founder and CEO of Paired Power

Paired Power PairTree, pop-up solar canopy// Paired Power

Across the agricultural industry, the availability of electrical charging infrastructure on properties has been widely touted as one of the most promising ways to reduce the agricultural industry’s 20 percent contribution to greenhouse gas emissions.

Since July, Monarch’s electric, driver-optional tractor at Kærskov Vineyard has been running successfully using Paired Power solar energy EV chargers. As a result, the vineyard was able to significantly reduce its utility cost and its reliance on the fossil fuels that often power the grid.

This is the first project to use an off-grid, solar-powered Direct Current Fast Charger to charge a swappable Monarch MK-V tractor battery for fleet operations, taking a significant step in promoting sustainable farming practices and reducing greenhouse gas emissions in agriculture.

The installation of Paired Power’s chargers at Kærskov Vineyard was made possible by Santa Barbara County’s Air Pollution Control District’s Clean Air Grant and CalCom Energy.

