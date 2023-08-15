Skip to Content
Environment & Energy

Community Environmental Council hosting Extreme Heat Forum

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
By
Published 4:47 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-In the wake of the hottest July on record worldwide, the Community Environmental Council chose to host its first Extreme Heat Forum.

The free event is taking place from 5-7 p.m. today at the Environmental Hub at 1219 State St. in Santa Barbara. It is also being streamed live at cec.pub/23heatforum

The forum is being presented in partnership with the Society of Fearless Grandmothers Santa Barbara and Gray Panthers Santa Barbara.

Both plan to address how people of a certain age can make a difference in building a more resilient community.

Regardless of those who don't wish to blame current disasters on climate change an effort is underway to find solutions to reach zero carbon goals.

For more information visit CECSB.org

Your News Channel will have more on the forum tonight on the news.

Article Topic Follows: Environment & Energy

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content