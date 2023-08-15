Community Environmental Council hosting Extreme Heat Forum

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-In the wake of the hottest July on record worldwide, the Community Environmental Council chose to host its first Extreme Heat Forum.

The free event is taking place from 5-7 p.m. today at the Environmental Hub at 1219 State St. in Santa Barbara. It is also being streamed live at cec.pub/23heatforum

The forum is being presented in partnership with the Society of Fearless Grandmothers Santa Barbara and Gray Panthers Santa Barbara.

Both plan to address how people of a certain age can make a difference in building a more resilient community.

Regardless of those who don't wish to blame current disasters on climate change an effort is underway to find solutions to reach zero carbon goals.

For more information visit CECSB.org

Your News Channel will have more on the forum tonight on the news.