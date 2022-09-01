Pac Biz Times reports: State gives green light to keep Diablo Canyon open until 2030

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant has been given approval by California legislators to remain open until 2030. The Pacific Coast Business Times reports on what the passage of Senate Bill 846 will mean for the Central Coast and the state.

Diablo Canyon was slated to close in 2025 under an agreement that was struck in 2016. News Channel 12 spoke with Jorge Mercado about his reporting in the Pacific Coast Business Times.