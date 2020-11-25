Broken boat on the Santa Barbara-Montecito shores cleaned up after sending debris into ocean

Environment

MONTECITO, Calif. - A medium-sized boat that crashed into the shoreline below the Santa Barbara cemetery will be cleaned up by a crew from Marborg Industries later today to eliminate serious safety issues from broken pieces.

Already there have been reports of table tops, wood pieces, cushions and other items believed linked to the damaged vessel getting into the surf line and coming on shore. They have also been in areas where the public is recreating.

That's created a dangerous safety and maritime hazard.

Marborg specializes in boat removals at low tide and has done several over the years on the shoreline when the owners could not take care of it.

Santa Barbara's Heal the Ocean will also be on scene.

Crews assigned to the project will use heavy equipment, hand tools and then walk the beach to make sure the smallest items are picked up before they leave.

The goal is to return the beach area to a clean condition and take the wrecked vessel out of the area before it causes more safety concerns.

