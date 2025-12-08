Santa Barbara City College Drops the Price Tag on Learning

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Santa Barbara City College is making education more accessible by eliminating fees for many of its longtime classes.

The School of Extended Learning has transitioned several previously fee-based courses into a fully free non-credit program, opening the door to more community members.

Many of the classes now fall under the Wellness for Older Adults program, which is open to anyone 18 and older and focuses on health, creativity, and lifelong learning.

Students will continue learning from the same experienced instructors, but without the financial barrier.

Popular offerings such as art, music, fitness, and personal development courses are now available at no cost.

Community members can browse and enroll in the free classes through the SBCC School of Extended Learning schedule online.