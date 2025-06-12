Santa Maria High Schools Celebrate Class of 2025 during Graduation Ceremonies

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - 'Pomp and Circumstance' is the song of the day on Thursday throughout the Santa Maria Valley.

All three large public high schools in the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District (SMJUHSD) are holding graduation ceremonies during the day.

Pioneer Valley High School was the first to hand out diplomas, starting its commencement ceremony at 9 a.m.

Under ideal weather conditions, more than 3,500 people filled Panthers Stadium to cheer on a class numbering 669 graduates.

Santa Maria High School held its graduation ceremony in Ralph Baldiviez Stadium for 715 students later in the morning at 11:30 a.m., followed by Righetti High School at Warrior Stadium at 2 p.m.

A day earlier, Delta High School, the continuation school for SMJUHSD, celebrated more than 300 graduates during a ceremony at Righetti's Warrior Stadium.

In total, more than 2,000 students in the school district are receiving diplomas this year.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

