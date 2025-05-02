Skip to Content
Hundreds of Elementary Students Explore Job and College Opportunities at Career Day in Nipomo

Nipomo Career Day
Dave Alley/KEYT
By
Published 4:28 pm

NIPOMO, Calif. - Hundreds of elementary school students from South San Luis Obispo County attended the annual Nipomo-area Elementary Career and College Fair Friday morning.

Over the course of three hours, students in grades from transitional kindergarten through sixth grade, took part in a career fair at Dorothea Lange Elementary School.

Held each year, the event rotates locations at all three Nipomo-area elementary schools, including Dana and Dorothea Lange.

More than three dozen local professionals from a wide spectrum of occupations were on hand, allowing the kids to speak face-to-face with the different speakers.

Some of the occupations on hand included an aerospace engineer, California Highway Patrol officer, CAL FIRE SLO County firefighters, Coast Hills Credit Union employees, recreation director, San Luis Obispo County Supervisor, dental employees, Cal Star Air medics, San Luis Ambulance paramedic and much more.

Longtime News Channel reporter Dave Alley, who also serves as the station community liaison, also spoke at the event, which he has done many years prior.

During the career day, students were given a list of questions to ask the speakers that related to their occupation.

A new feature this year included Nipomo High School students speaking to the younger students about different college options.

The high school schools researched information about a chosen university and offered the kids information about the school in front of a cardboard display.

Author Profile Photo

Dave Alley

Dave Alley is a reporter and anchor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Dave, click here.

