STEAM Carnival returns to CSUCI

CAMARILLO, Calif.-Cal State University Channel Islands hosted its annual STEAM Carnival on its Camarillo campus on Saturday.

About 2,000 people attended, including students of all ages.

STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

Students learned about dissecting things and tried upside down glasses and bat masks to test their abilities.

They also had a chance to play music and make pottery.

The STREAM Carnival had more than 70 activities and displays from CSUCI programs and the MOXI Museum in Santa Barbara.

For more information visit https://csuci.edu