Skip to Content
Education

STEAM Carnival returns to CSUCI

CSU Channel Islands hosts STEAM Carnival for students of all ages
By
today at 7:21 pm
Published 7:09 pm

CAMARILLO, Calif.-Cal State University Channel Islands hosted its annual STEAM Carnival on its Camarillo campus on Saturday.

About 2,000 people attended, including students of all ages.

STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

Students learned about dissecting things and tried upside down glasses and bat masks to test their abilities.

They also had a chance to play music and make pottery.

The STREAM Carnival had more than 70 activities and displays from CSUCI programs and the MOXI Museum in Santa Barbara.

For more information visit https://csuci.edu

Article Topic Follows: Education

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content