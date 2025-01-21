New food and clothing shop opens for AHC students on first day of spring classes

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The morning started off cold as student ambassadors set up their information booths for the first day of spring classes at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria.

A new building on campus has been opened, designed to combat food and clothing scarcity for students.

Building J, a food pantry and lightly-used-clothing closet has opened exclusively to assist and support enrolled students as they tackle the barriers to their education.

As classes begin in the wake of the L.A. wildfires, cold temperatures and high winds at the end of the holiday break, this new building is a timely resource for those in pursuit of their futures.