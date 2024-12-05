New EMTs graduate at Allan Hancock’s Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. - A group of 29 cadets received their completion certificates Thursday morning from Allen Hancock College’s Emergency Medical Services Academy.

After sixteen weeks of intensive education and training, the cadets were recognized today as having passed a national registry test, making them officially registered Emergency Medical Technicians.

Instructors and cadets alike say this field of work is challenging, yet highly rewarding, and the training strengthens your character beyond work or academics.

The program welcomes anyone with interest in emergency medical science, and has a long history of molding new generations of highly skilled public servants.