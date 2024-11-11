UCSB starts search for new university chancellor

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – UCSB President Michael V. Drake announced a new search committee for a new chancellor for after the 2024-25 academic year Nov. 5.

Drake will chair the committee with several university representatives looking to replace Chancellor Henry T. Yang, set to step down following this academic year.

Virtual town hall listening sessions will be available to all university faculty, staff, students and alumni starting Nov. 20, and online feedback forms will be open to both campus and community personnel.

Confidential applications, nominations, or inquiries can be sent online, with any comments or questions one may have over the process also submittable here.

The chancellor search website is the best resource for the latest information on the search.