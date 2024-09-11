Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools invites local students to join her advisory council

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Education Office, issued the press release below encouraging local students to join the Third annual Student Advisory Council.

Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido is now accepting applications for her 3rd annual Student Advisory Council. This initiative invites high school students from diverse areas across the county to engage directly with the Superintendent on key topics affecting students, schools, and communities. Superintendent Salcido and her team provide support to 20 public school districts and 10 charter schools, collectively serving approximately 70,000 children and youth. Through this council, the Superintendent continues her commitment to amplifying student voices and fostering dialogue that embraces diverse perspectives.

Throughout the one-year term, members of the Student Advisory Council will attend four meetings led by the Superintendent, each focusing on different critical issues. Additionally, they may have opportunities to take part in countywide events, such as presenting to the County Board of Education or accompanying the Superintendent on school visits.

All public high school students (grades 9-12) within Santa Barbara County are eligible to apply.

“The Student Advisory Council is a valuable space for students to connect and share their unique perspectives, shaped by their communities and experiences,” said Superintendent Salcido. “As we enter the council’s third year, I look forward to continuing this dialogue and hearing firsthand how we can better support students across the county.”

A student member from the 2023-24 council shared that the group provided a unique opportunity to network with other student leaders across the county: “It makes me feel really hopeful to see other students who really do care and who are willing and committed to standing up and giving their voices on all of the issues affecting our lives as students.”

Meetings will be held on:

Saturday, October 26, 2024 from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm (in-person at the Santa Barbara County Education Office in Santa Barbara)

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 from 4:30 - 6:30 pm (in-person, with multiple location options)

Tuesday, February 18, 2025 from 4:30 - 6:30 pm (in-person, with multiple location options)

Saturday, April 12, 2025 from 9:30 am - 12:30 pm (in-person in Buellton)

All of the meetings are required and meals will be provided.

Application details and further information can be found at www.sbceo.org/studentadvisorycouncil. The deadline to apply is 5 pm on Monday, September 30, 2024.