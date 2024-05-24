Hancock College celebrates graduates during 103rd commencement cermony

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Allan Hancock College celebrated its Class of 2024 graduates during the school's 103rd commencement ceremony held Friday.

Nearly 600 graduates participated in the two-hour ceremony that took place at the school's athletic field on its main Santa Maria campus.

Overall, 1,516 students earned a degree from the community college, earning a total of 2,771 associate degrees and 2,600 certificates of achievement in 125 different majors.

"Today's event is a celebration of accomplishment and the embodiment of what is means to be community college graduate," said Kevin Walthers, Allan Hancock College President/Superintendent. "Our students have set a high bar for those who follow them and have also paved the way for a new set of students who are ready to make a positive impact on our community."

Other impressive numbers achieved by Hancock graduates includes, a total of 79 students received high honors for having a grade point average (GPA) of 4.0, 655 students receiving honors for have a GPA of 3.5-to-3.99, while 225 grads were accepted to Cal Poly, combining for a 67% acceptance transfer rate to Cal Poly. For the 23rd straight year, Hancock College has earned the highest transfer rate to Cal Poly of any other community college.