Orcutt Academy celebrates grand opening of long-awaited gymnasium

ORCUTT, Calif. - Orcutt Academy High School is celebrating the grand opening of its long-awaited multi-use gymnasium on Monday.

The school is set to hold an official grand opening event at the new building on Monday, May 20 at 5 p.m.

On hand will be Orcutt Union School District officials, Orcutt Academy students, staff and faculty, as well as parents, families, and other community members.

A number of celebratory events are scheduled to take place, including the National Anthem performed by the Orcutt Academy Jazz Band, the singing of the Orcutt Academy Fight Song sung by the school choir, remarks by Orcutt Union School District Superintendent Dr. Holly Edds; OUSD Board President Lisa Morinini; Orcutt Academy principal Rhett Carter a student leader, and a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

There will also be a ceremonial first basketball shot and volleyball serve, and a brief performance on the stage by the Orcutt Academy Theatre Arts Program.