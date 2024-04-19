Hundreds of elementary students explore future job opportunities at career fair in Nipomo

NIPOMO, Calif. - Hundreds of elementary school students from South San Luis Obispo County attended an annual tradition in Nipomo Friday morning.

Over the course of three hours, nearly 1,000 students in grades from kindergarten through sixth grade, took part in a career fair at Dana Elementary School.

Now in its sixth year, the event rotates locations at all three Nipomo-area elementary schools, including and Dorothea Lange and Nipomo.

In addition to the Nipomo schools, students from Oceano Elementary School and two schools in Grover Beach, Fairgrove Elementary School and Grover Heights also took part.

More than three dozen local professionals from a wide spectrum of occupations were on hand, allowing the kids to speak face-to-face with the different speakers.

Some of the occupations on hand included an aerospace engineer, Santa Maria Police officer, CAL FIRE SLO County firefighters, CoastHills Credit Union employees, professional athletic trainer, Coast Guard service member, Cal Star Air Medical Services, barber, education employees, dog trainer, and many more.

Longtime NewsChannel reporter Dave Alley, who also serves as the station community liaison, also spoke at the event, which he has done many years prior.