Chumash Foundation now accepting grants until April 30 for technology in schools program

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. – The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation is still accepting grant applications for its Technology in Schools Program which supports schools across Santa Barbara County.

This program allows school administrators and faculty apply for tech grant dollars for projects that need funding as well as purchasing hardware, infrastructure and other resources to help curriculum.

Since 2015, the program has helped schools with over $430,000 in grants such as Cabrillo High School in Lompoc.

Cabrillo High School used its grant for a new reef exhibit in the school's aquarium while other schools used it for lighting systems in theaters and a multimedia center for Lompoc High and Dunn School respectively.

The application deadline for next year will be April 30 and must be submitted online. For more information visit the Chumash website or call 805-688-7997.