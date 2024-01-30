Santa Maria-Bonita School District unveils new logo, part of district’s new mission and vision

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria-Bonita School (SMBSD) recently unveiled a new logo, part of the district's ongoing efforts to develop a new cohesive mission and vision.

This school year, the district is working with a new strategic plan that was adopted by the School Board before the start of the academic year in August.

"The strategic plan is entirely new," said Dr. Darren McDuffie, Santa Maria-Bonita School District Superintendent. "There hasn't been a strategic plan here for Santa maria Bonita School District. It's about creating a mission to better understand what we do for our students. That mission is everything that drives what we do. We've created a set of beliefs about how we act, and in how we learn together, and how we grow together as a community."

McDuffie added the strategic plan was created by a cross-section of families, community members, and staff, and was developed so it could help cultivate a brighter future for students.

"Our strategic plan is about creating a whole child approach to our students, not only academic, actually, but also social, emotionally, as well as physically," said McDuffie. "We want to really look at the whole child as we bring them into our school district and, you know, release them into the high school district and into the world. We want them to really reach their maximum potential. And it takes it takes the entire community."

In addition to the strategic plan, the district has also developed a brand new logo as well, which was just released to the public to see.

"When I first arrived at Santa Maria-Bonita, we had a I would say kind of an identity crisis," said McDuffie. "We had two logos. One from the 80's and one that was recently put into place about three or four years ago, and the two logos, you could see them in different places, but they really didn't speak to what we were about, and so we waited until we got a strategic plan. It's exciting because the logo really represents what we're about and really gives us an identity as a school district, so we're excited about that."

The colorful new logo is in shape of a collegiate-style flag and includes several features, beginning with the the acronym SMBSD spelled vertically on a blue background on the left side.

Other features are described by the district are an open book shape at the top of the logo that symbolizes the learning environment created by the district's dedicated staff and community. On the upper right, an image of heart in the hand embodies the district's commitment to uplift and support each student in reaching their full potential, while on the lower right, an image of green hills reflect the city's and district's profound connection to its agricultural roots and symbolizes SMBSD nurturing the potential of each student.

"We want one singular logo that will identify us," said McDuffie. "It is going to be a transition. People are used to the old logo and it's going to take this school year for us to kind of transition. "We're excited about that transition and having this logo identify us as one of the leading school districts in the nation."

To view the SMBSD strategic plan, click here.