New tutoring and wellness center for young minority students opens in Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. – Gateway Educational Services will hold a grand opening Tuesday afternoon for a new tutoring and wellness center that is primarily focused on assisting young minority students in Lompoc.

Gateway Educational Services, a Santa Barbara-based non-profit learning center, said in a release the center will offer wrap-around services such as educational support, mental health, and nutrition, and will also connect clients with other support services.

Gateway added the main focus will be to build reading literacy for Black/African American and Latinx students in grades Kindergarten through 4th grade.

Lompoc Unified School District has the highest percentage of Black/African American students in Santa Barbara County.

The new center will operate in partnership with Dr. Cindy Blifeld, a Lompoc-based pediatrician who is affiliated with multiple area hospitals, including Lompoc Valley Medical Center and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

