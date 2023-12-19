Allan Hancock offering free noncredit Spring classes open to community members

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Allan Hancock College Community Education announced it is offering free noncredit classes in the Spring, open to community members.

Allan Hancock College Community Education is inviting community members to enroll in free noncredit classes this spring.

This spring noncredit classes include a wide range of engaging courses that span a multitude of subjects including arts and crafts, wellness, English language learning, technology, career development, GED preparation and much more. The noncredit classes provide a welcoming and inclusive environment for new and returning students, as well as life-long learners.

“Community Education is more than just classes. It's a door to opportunities, the first step into an educational and personal journey,” said Hancock Dean of Academic Affairs Sofia Ramirez Gelpi “We offer students from all walks of life a supportive learning environment that encourages personal growth and will help them achieve their educational goals, from learning English to transitioning to credit programs.”

This spring’s noncredit offerings include English as a second language, basic computer skills, home economics, GED and citizenship preparation and drawing, painting and jewelry-making classes for older adults.

For students looking to upskill or change careers, Community Education is also offering tuition-free career preparation classes in commercial truck driving, childcare and green landscaping and gardening. Many of these classes will help students obtain professional certifications or pathways to credit classes for a degree.

Community education also offers several fee-based noncredit classes, including beekeeping, creative journaling, financial literacy, symphonic band and many more.

Spring Community Education classes at Hancock start on Jan. 22. To learn more and register for classes, visit www.hancockcollege.edu/communityed, call 805-347-7553 or text 805-214-4655.