CSUCI receives major gift

CSUCI received $30 million dollars gift
CAMARILLO, Calif.-Cal State University Channel Islands has 30 million reasons to celebrate.

That is the amount of a recent donation.

CSUCI is the solo beneficiary of Philippe and Arlette Larraburu's estate.

They were among the earliest supporters of the university in Camarillo

The couple married in Paris settled in Ventura.

He studied optical engineering and made specialized lenses for the film Industry and weather satellites.

The $30 million gift has no restrictions on how it is spent.

For more information visit https://www.csuci.edu

