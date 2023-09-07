National ranking gives Orcutt Academy top grade for Santa Barbara County high schools

ORCUTT, Calif. – An annual educational ranking recently published by a national media outlet has given Orcutt Academy the top grade for all high schools in Santa Barbara County.

U.S. News and World Report ranked nearly 25,000 public high schools in the country based on on several criteria, including college readiness, state assessment performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rate.

For 2023, Orcutt Academy received a score of 87.99, which earned the charter school the highest ranking for any Santa Barbara County high school.

The score also placed it 316th among all California high schools and 322nd among all charter schools in the nation.

“We continue to be so proud of our students and staff at Orcutt Academy High School,” said Dr. Holly Edds, Orcutt Union School District superintendent. “They are committed to challenging and supporting every student, every day, and it shows from the moment you step on campus.”

The school district pointed out several factors helped in Orcutt Academy achieving the high mark, most notably its emphasis on college and career readiness, as well as its numerous specialized programs and classes, including an Early College Cadre partnership with Allan Hancock College that enables students to earn a college associate’s degree while in high school, CTE pathways in computer science and performing arts, its nationally recognized marching and jazz bands, its award-winning robotics team, and a high graduation rate and high percentage of students meeting University of California a-g requirements.

“We are honored to be recognized once again by U.S. News & World Report,” said Orcutt Academy principal Rhett Carter. “This validates the hard work of our students and staff.

First opened in 2009, Orcutt Academy currently has a student body numbering just under 650 students. As a charter school, it pulls students from around Northern Santa Barbara County, as well as a handful of students from South San Luis Obispo County.

