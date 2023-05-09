Academic leaders highlight what’s happening in local schools during annual Santa Maria Valley state of education event

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Santa Maria Valley education, business and government leaders came together Tuesday morning for the region's annual State of Education event.

Held by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber, the two-hour provided insight into what's currently happening with all of the area's school districts.

A feature component of the event was a panel discussion moderated by Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Susan Salcido, who spoke with four school district superintendents.

The superintendents taking part in the panel included Dr. Darren McDuffie from Santa Maria-Bonita School District, Antonio Garcia from Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, Dr. Holly Edds from Orcutt Union School District and Dr. Emilio Handel from Guadalupe Union School District.

In addition, Allan Hancock College Superintendent/President Dr. Kevin Walthers also spoke, as did a panel of local business partners.

A key component of the event was to highlight the important of workforce development that is taking place between the business community and all of the local school districts.

“With workforce development as a priority of our organization, we view partnerships between local businesses and education systems as a vital component of these efforts,” said Glenn Morris, President & CEO of the Chamber. “This event is not only an opportunity to educate our community on the work being done by our local education systems but inspire business leaders to further engage in the efforts of building our future workforce.”