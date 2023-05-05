Nipomo High School seniors build important life skills during financial literacy activity

NIPOMO, Calif. -- Nipomo High School seniors had the opportunity on Friday morning to help build important life skills during a financial literacy event that was held by the school in partnership with CoastHills Credit Union.

For about an hour, students participated in a hands-on app based simulation, which allowed them to balance a budget with a predetermined amount of money.

The "Bite of Reality" program is nationwide educational event held by local financial institutions that teaches teens how to make significant financial decisions and give them a better understanding of the challenges of living on a budget.

Nipomo High School will hold its graduation ceremony in just six weeks on Friday, June 9, highlighting the importance of helping to build life skills that each student will need to possess as they soon enter into adulthood.