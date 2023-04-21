Skip to Content
Education
By
Published 2:57 pm

Hundreds of elementary students attend career fair in Nipomo

Nipomo Career Day
Aerospace engineer Bryan Jones speaks to students at a career fair at Nipomo Elementary School on April 21, 2023. (Dave Alley/KEYT)

NIPOMO, Calif. -- Hundreds of elementary school students from South San Luis Obispo County attended an annual tradition in Nipomo Friday morning.

Over the course of three hours, students in grades from transitional kindergarten through sixth grade took part at a career fair at Nipomo Elementary School.

"It's fun and you get to see what you might want to be when you grow up," said student Reese Paulson.

Held each year, the event rotates locations at all three Nipomo area elementary schools, including Dana and Dorothea Lange.

Due to a couple of years being canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this marked the first time Nipomo Elementary School held the career fair since 2018.

In addition to the Nipomo schools, students from Oceano Elementary School and Fairgrove Elementary School in Grover Beach also took part.

"I like getting the candy and going to different booths to learn about different things," said Isaiah Lawrence.

More than three dozen local professionals from a wide spectrum of occupations were on hand, allowing the kids to speak face-to-face with the different speakers.

"I like going to different booths and learning and getting to know people and how their jobs are," said student Mason Case.

Some of the occupations on hand included an aerospace engineer, Santa Maria Police officer, CAL FIRE SLO County firefighters, Coast Hills Credit Union employees, recreation director, professional athletic, trainer, Coast Guard, attorney, Cal Star Air Medical Services, barber and many more.

Longtime News Channel reporter Dave Alley, who also serves as the station community liaison also spoke at the event, which he has done many years prior.

During the career day, students were given a list of questions to ask the speakers that related to their occupation.

Professionals were asked what they do, what they enjoy most about their job, what is the most difficult part of their job, what type of education or training is required and what school subjects related most to their job.

Article Topic Follows: Education

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dave Alley

Dave Alley is a reporter and anchor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Dave, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content