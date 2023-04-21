Hundreds of elementary students attend career fair in Nipomo

NIPOMO, Calif. -- Hundreds of elementary school students from South San Luis Obispo County attended an annual tradition in Nipomo Friday morning.

Over the course of three hours, students in grades from transitional kindergarten through sixth grade took part at a career fair at Nipomo Elementary School.

"It's fun and you get to see what you might want to be when you grow up," said student Reese Paulson.

Held each year, the event rotates locations at all three Nipomo area elementary schools, including Dana and Dorothea Lange.

Due to a couple of years being canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this marked the first time Nipomo Elementary School held the career fair since 2018.

In addition to the Nipomo schools, students from Oceano Elementary School and Fairgrove Elementary School in Grover Beach also took part.

"I like getting the candy and going to different booths to learn about different things," said Isaiah Lawrence.

More than three dozen local professionals from a wide spectrum of occupations were on hand, allowing the kids to speak face-to-face with the different speakers.

"I like going to different booths and learning and getting to know people and how their jobs are," said student Mason Case.

Some of the occupations on hand included an aerospace engineer, Santa Maria Police officer, CAL FIRE SLO County firefighters, Coast Hills Credit Union employees, recreation director, professional athletic, trainer, Coast Guard, attorney, Cal Star Air Medical Services, barber and many more.

Longtime News Channel reporter Dave Alley, who also serves as the station community liaison also spoke at the event, which he has done many years prior.

During the career day, students were given a list of questions to ask the speakers that related to their occupation.

Professionals were asked what they do, what they enjoy most about their job, what is the most difficult part of their job, what type of education or training is required and what school subjects related most to their job.