‘Vaquero Roundup’ enrolls nearly 300 local students at SBCC for summer classes

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Nearly 300 Santa Barbara Unified students signed up for dual enrollment with Santa Barbara City College during March.

The "Vaquero Roundup" program allows students to take class in person, online, and at the high schools over the summer.

Students enrolled in the courses do not have to pay for the college tuition, according to the program.

High school counselors helped students on March 8 and March 22 complete paperwork and choose courses to attend.

SBCC counselors walking students through enrollment.

Photo Credit: Santa Barbara Unified School District

Santa Barbara Unified Superintendent, Dr. Hilda Maldanado said, "Preparing students for college and careers is of the utmost importance for our high schools. The Vaquero Round Up is part of our efforts to show college is an option for anyone who wants to continue their education. We thank SBCC for the partnership and look forward to finding more ways to make college accessible."

The school district hopes this program empowers students while making the transition to college a little easier.