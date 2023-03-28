Hancock College looking for students to participate in program that offers money for community service

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Allan Hancock College is seeking students in take part in the California College Corps, a recently created program that offers participants a living stipend and money for school.

Applications are now being accepted for the second year of the statewide program, which featured 50 Hancock students in last year's inaugural class.

Students who are accepted into the College Corps will work with local non-profit organizations, including

K-12 schools, food banks or climate action organizations to build healthier.

In exchange for their volunteer services, students are eligible to receive up to $10,000, including a living stipend throughout the service term and an Education Award upon completion of 450 service hours.

The program also provides students with valuable job experience and skills, as well as access to training, networking and professional development opportunities.

“It’s really nice helping your community,” said Hancock College student Tania Salinas, who has volunteered with Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley. “You just see how happy the kids get when they see you, and you see that they’re improving. You’re actually helping them.”

Forty seven colleges and universities around California are taking part in the program, including Cal Poly and Cuesta College.

According to the state, the California College Corps has three main objectives, create a generation of civic-minded leaders with the ability to bridge divides and solve problems, help low income students graduate college on time and with less debt and address societal challenges and help build more equitable communities across California.

Applications to enroll in the program are due by April 30.

For more information about the Hancock College California College Corp program, click here.