Teen conference provides inspiration and motivation for future Lompoc Valley leaders

LOMPOC, Calif. -- An annual conference held Friday helped provide inspiration and motivation for the future leaders of the Lompoc Valley.

The 10th Annual TOTAL (Teaching Our Teens As Leaders) Conference took place for several hours at the Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center.

The event is put on by the Lompoc Youth Commission and is held each year to help provide teach, motivate, empower, energize and inspire local junior high and high school students.

Dr. Laymon Hicks, author of “A Kids Book about Failure,” kicked off the activities with a rousing 45-minute keynote address that included comedy, along with important messages.

Afterwards, the students attended a handful of smaller educational sessions that included presentations provided by Lompoc Police Department, Chuck Madson of Future for Lompoc Youth, Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley and Lompoc Youth Commissioners.