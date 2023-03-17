Hundreds of middle school students in Pismo Beach learn about different career options

PISMO BEACH, Calif. -- Hundreds of students at Judkins Middle School in Pismo Beach participated in its annual career day Friday morning.

"We invite local professionals out to showcase their careers to our 7th and 8th grade students," said Judkins counselor Jami Wozniak. "This is the best event of the year. The professionals love being here. Our students and staff love the day because everyone is doing something fun and everyone is happy about the experience."

For two hours, all of the students on the campus, totaling nearly 500 spent time walking around the school's gymnasium speaking with more than two dozen different professionals.

"We had a wide variety," said Wozniak. "We like to showcase all the careers, anything from cosmetology, agriculture. We had an eye doctor, nurse, reporter, real estate. Just a wide variety."

Other professionals on hand included some public safety, law enforcement. military, education and dining.

"What I like about Career Day, I get to meet very nice people," said student Erik Moss. "I get to meet people like the Army next to me. It's a very cool experience."

Each student was required to speak with at least professional and asked a list of questions about information related to their occupation.

"Career Day, it's fun to explore the different types of jobs I could do," said student Cora Anderson.

Among those who took part was longtime News Channel reporter and community liaison Dave Alley. who spoke to the students about the television news business.

For Alley, his appearance marked a homecoming for the Pismo Beach native. He returned back to the same campus where he attended junior high school many years earlier.

Wozniak added the Career Day event has been going on at Judkins for many years, well before her arrival 12 years ago.

"The importance of the event is that we really want to show our kids that there are a lot of choices and a variety of careers to go into," said Wozniak. "This entire month we've been doing research on interests and personality and what best suits each student and just being happy in your professional."