UC Santa Barbara Convocation welcomes freshman and transfer students

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-University of California, Santa Barbara held its new student convocation on Monday afternoon.

The induction ceremony held at the UCSB Lagoon welcomed freshman and transfer students to their new campus.

UC Board of Regents Chair and UCSB alumnus Richard Leib served as the keynote speaker.

He said he probably wouldn't be accepted now with the incoming classes average grade point average at 4.02.

Associated Students President Gurleen Pabla told students that life will never go exactly as planned.

She advised students to find a balance between planning their future and letting life take them to places they never thought you would go."Most importantly enjoy it, your time will seriously fly by."

Pabla is in her final year and urged students to get involved.

"Branch out, make friends join clubs and if you need any help finding a place to get involved I am here for you."

The convocation took place by the UCSB Lagoon where Chancellor Henry T. Yang told them is also used for graduation.

Speakers called it the first in-person convocation in two years due to the pandemic.

Anahi Aguilar of Salinas said she was glad she went.

"Honestly I got a lot of it. " said Aguilar, "It was very much motivational as a first generation student to know that there's not just one pathway in life, that many things are going to come in as obstacles, but to know that at the end of the day, we're going to turn out just as we're supposed to."

At the end of the ceremony students were encouraged to sing UC'S alma mater song.