Hancock College debuts interactive online map highlighting campus art projects

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Allan Hancock College has debuted a new interactive online map that allows users to view artwork displayed at its Santa Maria campus and Lompoc Valley Center.

The new map was created by Hancock's Art on Campus Committee in partnership with the school's Information Technology Services Department.

"Hancock’s campuses feature a myriad of wonderful public art created by many talented artists,” said Hancock Fine Arts Department Chair and instructor John Hood. “This interactive map is just another way to share these works with the public and remind them that this fantastic art is all around them."

The map features 15 displays of artwork in a variety of mediums including murals, paintings, sculptures, and ceramics.

Users are able to click on the map to view a photo of the art and learn more about the piece and the artist who created it.

Many of the art projects that are included on the new online map were created by current and former Hancock College students and staff.

To view the new online art map, click here.