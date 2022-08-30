Goleta Valley Library to celebrate National Library Card Sign-Up Month with activity filled calendar for September
GOLETA, Calif.- September’s National Library Card Sign-Up Month is right around the corner.
Goleta Valley Library is highlighting September as a time to explore free resources and engaging opportunities for kids.
Themed Story times will be taking place throughout the month including a routine “Wiggly Wednesdays” for toddlers.
Adults and teens can also benefit from a variety of programs including a Writers’ Workshop, Paper Marbling Craft, and Tech Tutoring.