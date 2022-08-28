Westmont College welcomes 400 new students for the new school year

MONTECITO, Calif. - Westmont College is welcoming 400 new students to campus this Fall.

Seasoned alumni like Trisha Zarodi have returned to Westmont to visit the place that shaped their view of the world and themselves.

“I think it really helps shape you into this person. And by the time you're done with it, you have this sort of concrete idea of like, okay, this is the kind of person I want to be in the world,” said Trisha Zarodi, Westmont alumnus.

Trisha Zarodi met her husband Steve Zarodi at Westmont years ago, but she’s not the only one. Steve Zarodi’s parents also fell in love with Westmont and with each other 50 years ago.

“The emphasis from the administration all the way down to the race in the dorms is on community. And it's deep. It's not. It's not superficial,” said Janice Zoradi.

“The friends that we made at Westmont are our friends for life,” said Trisha Zarodi.

Westmont is turning 85 this year, but seasoned alumnus Steve Zarodi says that ultimately, not much has changed.

“It was just a very open, you know, tolerant, even though Christian and loving and people wanted to, you know, get to know each other," said Steve Zoradi.

“Walking around is very peaceful and it makes you feel really just at ease,” said 3rd year student Katie Ticas.

Freshmen describe the transition from high school this way:

“A little bit nervous about tomorrow because it's just going to be a new experience. I've been mostly online for the last couple of years, so in-person classes will be, you know, a mix of exciting and nervous,” said Anna Thomas, incoming freshman.

“There’s some sadness, like leaving my parents and everything. But I'm super excited to be able to be independent and a little bit farther away,” said incoming freshman Lily Taylor.

Nolan blew has some advice for this new generation of Westmont students.

“Don't be scared, I guess I would say because, um, you will meet lots of new people and everyone here is super nice and friendly and the work is hard, but it pays off in the end,” said Nolan Blew, Westmont alumnus.

Nolan and his new fianceé Haley are living proof that 4 years at Westmont can lead to a lifetime of memories.

“We’re engaged. we started dating six years ago. We're actually up here just reminiscing our six year anniversary. A six year anniversary this weekend,” said Haley Noland, Westmont alumnus.