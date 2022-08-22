CARPINTERIA, Calif. - Carpinteria Unified School District welcomed back student and faculty for the first day of school.

The school district has been in dire need of workers including teachers and janitorial staff.

“Districts, as I said, in the state and in the nation are struggling to fill both the classified positions as well as certificated teacher positions,” said Superintendent of Carpinteria Unified School District Diana Rigby during the Job Fair in early August.