Solvang Wildling Museum hosts free family day

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Families enjoyed their Sunday afternoon painting, making collages, and perusing the artwork at the Solvang Wildling Museum’s second annual free family day.

“They love it. And it's important because we want them appreciating nature and the world and giving back in it in the same way,” said Ryan Warner, who visited from Carpenteria

Nature lovers like Lauren Sharp have fond memories of being in the outdoors.

“Being a kid and my parents taking me to all of our national parks and our state parks. So I think it's just been something that I've grown to appreciate through the years,” said Sharp, who is the museum’s Assistant Director.

Now, Lauren has found a job that combines her love of wildlife with her passion for art.

“Teaching about environment and conservation issues through art is a great kind of gateway to show people the world around them,” said Sharp

Kids immersed themselves in arts and crafts, painting rocks and creating collages centered around wildlife and nature conservation.

“We want to show them that nature is everywhere and it can be in your own backyard. It doesn't have to be that far from home.And we're so fortunate in Santa Barbara County to have nature surrounding us all over,” said Sharp

Families also explored environmental issues like climate change through the “Fire and Ice” exhibit.

“The sooner they learn, the more they care, the more they take care of our environment. So I think it's just really important to reach out to kids and get them as inspired as we are here,” said the Museum’s Executive Director Stacey Otte-Tenmangate.

The next free family day will be in the winter with special exhibitions scattered throughout the rest of the year.