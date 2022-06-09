Santa Maria area high schools celebrate the Class of 2022 with full graduation ceremonies

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Pomp and Circumstance was the song of the day all throughout the Santa Maria Valley on Thursday.

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District (SMJUHSD) wrapped up the 2021-22 school year for seniors by holding graduation ceremonies at its high schools, Santa Maria, Righetti and Pioneer Valley.

In addition, St. Joseph High School also held its graduation ceremony on Thursday morning.

For the Santa Maria area schools, it marked the return to full-scale graduation ceremonies for the first time in three years.

Due to the pandemic, the 2020 event was modified into a drive-through format, while in 2021, graduation ceremonies had limited guests.

This year, at the SMJUHSD schools, all three ceremonies are being held in their traditional location and format, in the athletic stadiums with full capacity.

The St. Joseph graduation was held inside Hofschulte Gym.

On Wednesday, SMJUHSD held its first graduation of the year, for Delta High School at Santa Maria High School.

More than 2,000 SMJUHSD seniors are receiving diplomas, including 715 at Pioneer Valley, 635 at Santa Maria, 572 at Righetti and 307 at Delta.