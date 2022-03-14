For the first time in two years, students now able to attend class without masks

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Monday marks the first time in two years California students are able to attend class without wearing mask.

The state's mask mandate for students expired at 11:59 p.m. Friday night, ending a two-year long requirement for face coverings that went into effect at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

The last day California school children were able to go maskless was March 13, 2020, on the final day of in-class instruction as the pandemic hit, which forced schools into remote learning.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced two weeks ago on Feb. 28 face coverings will no longer be required for students regardless of vaccination status once the mask mandate ends on March 11.

While masking is no longer required, the use of masks is still “strongly recommended” for unvaccinated people in most indoor settings.

In addition, individual school districts are allowed to keep masking requirements in place if they choose based on their own health situation.

Several large school districts around the state are keeping the mask mandate in place for an unknown period of time, including Los Angeles Unified and Sacramento City Unified, while others, such as San Diego Unified, are extending the requirement to a predetermined date in the future (April 4 for San Diego).

On the Central Coast, all large schools districts have announced they will follow the updated state guidance and will allow students to go maskless.